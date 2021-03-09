College Baseball Week 2: Booyah Players in Action Across the Country

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The college baseball season is in full swing as we throttle into the month of March. Over the past week, numerous members of the 2021 Green Bay Booyah roster were in action at campuses across the country.

Clemson third baseman and Preble native Max Wagner was inserted into the Tigers starting lineup four times over the past week, picking up his first career start against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in a midweek bout. He went 1-for-2 against the Buccaneers, smashing a no-doubt 419-foot home run to left field. He also drew two walks and stole a bag against East Tennessee State. On Friday, he went 1-for-4 in his first taste of conference play as the Tigers hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He smashed another home run to left field, this one a three-run shot. After handling East Tennessee State, Clemson dropped two of the three games against Notre Dame to finish the week at 2-2. The Tigers are 5-4 overall thus far this season.

The Dixie State Trailblazers were on the road for the first time as a Division I program. They were in Wichita, Kansas for a three-game matchup with the Wichita State Shockers. Catcher Kaden Hollow picked up a hit in every game and finished the series 4-for-9 at the dish. He was able to pick up three singles and a double along with a sacrifice fly and an RBI against the Shockers. Similarly, second baseman Tyler Hollow also picked up a hit in all three games and finished the series with four hits. He too picked up three singles and a double. Pitcher Ben Hart got some work in relief on Sunday. Hart had a 1-2-3 inning, picking up one strikeout. Wichita State swept Dixie State, dropping the Trailblazers to 0-7.

Lastly, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi infielder Brendan Ryan had a successful week in limited playing time. Ryan went 1-for-3 over the past week for the Islanders. On Saturday, he hit a triple and scored a run in a loss against Rice during the Shriner's Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Islanders have an overall record of 4-7.

