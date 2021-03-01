College Baseball Week 1: Booyah Players in Action Across the Country

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The arctic weather that froze most of the United States is behind us and it opened the door for college baseball to be played uninterrupted across most of the country. Numerous members of the 2021 Green Bay Booyah were back in their school's colors for the first time in nearly a calendar year.

In southern Utah, the Dixie State Trailblazers began their Division I era with a four-game weekend series against the Washington State Cougars. On Thursday, catcher Kaden Hollow picked up the program's first RBI as a Division I school. He also ripped a double and drew two walks during the series. Second baseman Tyler Hollow was a spark on Sunday for the Trailblazers as he recorded three singles and picked up an RBI to finish a weekend in which he also logged a double and drew four walks. Pitcher Ben Hart struggled during his season debut on Sunday. He gave up six runs on three hits and walked one in 1.1 innings of work. He also recorded a strikeout in the start. Washington State swept Dixie State.

On the east coast, third baseman Max Wagner got his first taste of a heated college rivalry. The Clemson freshman made his collegiate debut on Sunday at South Carolina. He came into the game in the middle innings and went 0-for-2 but recorded his first RBI when he reached safely on a fielder's choice. South Carolina swept the rain-shortened series against Clemson with a pair of walk-offs.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for June 1st at 6:35 against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The Booyah recently announced the Fleet Farm Flex Pack as a new ticket package option for 2021. For more ticket package information visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours at Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

