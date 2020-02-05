College Baseball Returns to Bricktown in 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers have announced two notable college baseball events will take place at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2020, including a marquee nonconference matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and Arkansas Razorbacks March 17 and the annual Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship in late May.

Single-game and group tickets for the Oklahoma-Arkansas game are on pre-sale for OKC Dodgers season ticket holders now through Feb. 7. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, with prices ranging from $14-$45. The Razorbacks have appeared in back-to-back College World Series, and both teams are ranked in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25, with Arkansas at No. 11 and Oklahoma at No. 19. Tickets are available by calling (405) 218-1000 or can be purchased online here. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

All-session tickets for the 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will also go on sale Feb. 11. The championship will be played in a double-elimination format May 20-24, as the Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Oklahoma City Dodgers will serve as the championship hosts for the 21st time.

"The Big 12 Championship has always been one of the best weeks of baseball anywhere in the country," said Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday. "It's NCAA Regional-caliber baseball one week before the tournament, always fierce and great preparation for the road to Omaha. Oklahoma City has hosted the event with tremendous class and hospitality. The people in Bricktown welcome the teams in and treat us like gold."

All-session tickets can be purchased by visiting Big12Sports.com/BuyTickets and include all games of the championship, including if-necessary games, totaling 15 contests. Tickets start as low as $69 for terrace seats, with field level at $99 and club seats available for $169.

Tickets can also be purchased online here or by calling (405) 218-2180.

Group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more. Prices start at $12 per session for terrace seats, with field seats $15 per session. Groups can reserve the best seats before single-session tickets go on sale to the public.

The event will consist of two four-team brackets with the first game slated for 9 a.m. Central time May 20 and the championship game May 24 at 11:30 a.m. Central time. The eight teams with the best conference records - based on winning percentage - in regular-season competition will qualify.

For more information about college baseball at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark or the 2020 Oklahoma City Dodgers season, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

