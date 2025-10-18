Collaros Finds Ontaria Wilson to Open up the Score I CFL
Published on October 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Collaros hits Wilson down the rail for a 28-yard touchdown.
