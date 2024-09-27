Collaros, Demski Connect for a 40-Yard Touchdown: CFL

September 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers take an early lead thanks to a 40-yard connection between Zach Collaros and Nic Demski.

