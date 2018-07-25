Colin Murray and Brian Rowland to Return to Roanoke

July 25, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday two additions to the team's 2018-19 training camp roster. Forward Colin Murray and defenseman Brian Rowland have signed agreements to return to Roanoke for camp in October.

Murray has spent parts of each of the last two seasons skating for Roanoke. He appeared in 35 games with the Dawgs in 2017-18 and scored 15 goals to go with six assists. Murray also managed to net the first postseason goal in franchise history against the Peoria Rivermen on April 11.

"Colin made an immediate impact on and off the ice when he returned to Roanoke last February," said Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner. "He is a dominant power forward and a great leader. I'm excited to see what he can do with a full year in Roanoke."

The 6'4 winger also appeared in 14 games in the ECHL in the 2017-18 season between the Wheeling Nailers and Kalamazoo Wings and notched two assists. He has spent the majority of his pro career in the ECHL with 133 of his 185 games coming in that league.

Rowland rejoins the Dawgs for his second pro season. He appeared in 16 games in 2017-18 and had one assist around an injury that sidelined him for the majority of the year. Rowland played his college hockey at Norwich University where he and the Cadets won the 2016-17 NCAA Division III national championship.

"It was great getting Brian back into the lineup just before playoffs last year," said Bremner. "He is a smart player and can be relied on in all situations. I'm looking forward to seeing what he is capable of going into the season healthy."

Rail Yard Dawgs season tickets and flex packs are on sale now! Get yours by visiting the Rail Yard Dawgs office or over the phone at 540-344-3294.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.