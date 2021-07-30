Colin Moran Joins Indy for Second Rehab Stint

July 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced infielder Colin Moran will begin his second rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians tonight in their game at St. Paul. Moran first appeared with the Indians from June 1-5 and is one of seven MLB rehabbers to be assigned to Indianapolis this season.

Moran, 28, was most recently placed on the 10-day injured list on July 1 with a pisiform bone fracture in his left wrist after being hit by a pitch on June 28 at Colorado. He appeared in just 17 games for the Pirates with a .239 batting average (11-for-46) between IL stints. In 49 major league games this season, he owns a .280 average (44-for-157), four home runs and 23 RBI.

In his first rehab assignment with Indianapolis, Moran hit .333 (3-for-9) with a home run and six RBI in three games. He went 2-for-4 with four RBI in his final game with the Indians on June 4.

The left-handed hitter owns a lifetime .271 average (339-for-1250) since making his major league debut with Houston in 2016. Moran was traded from Houston to Pittsburgh on Jan. 13, 2018 with OF Jason Martin, RHP Joe Musgrove and RHP Michael Feliz in exchange for RHP Gerrit Cole. He was originally selected by Miami as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of North Carolina.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.