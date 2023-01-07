Colgan's Shutout Streak Reaches 256:01 with 4-0 Blanking of Motor City

COLUMBUS, GA - Breandan Colgan continues to turn aside every shot faced, extending his FPHL-record shutout streak to 256:01 with his fourth consecutive shutout in a 4-0 win over the Motor City Rockers on Saturday night.

With his 31-save performance, Colgan also tied the league record for shutouts in a season with five.

Captain Josh Pietrantonio led the way offensively with three assists, while Alexander Jmaeff and Jay Croop each chipped in a goal and an assist. Cody Rodgers and Austin Daae rounded out the scoring for the River Dragons.

Notes:

- Colgan also remains the only goaltender undefeated in regulation this season, pushing his record to 12-0-1 with the win.

- Columbus is now on a nine-game winning streak and also remains unbeaten in regulation at home with a 12-0-1 mark.

- Jmaeff now has points in six straight games (7-4-11).

- Columbus improved to 11-1-0 when scoring a power play goal.

Columbus is back in action this weekend at the Carolina Thunderbirds Friday and Saturday before returning home to face the Thunderbirds Friday, January 20th and Saturday, January 21st. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

