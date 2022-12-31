Colgan, River Dragons Blank Sea Wolves 4-0

December 31, 2022







BILOXI, MS - The Columbus River Dragons picked right back up where they left off before the Christmas break, extending the team's win streak to five games with a 4-0 win over the Sea Wolves in Mississippi Friday night.

Breandan Colgan made 27 saves for the win, becoming the first goaltender in the FPHL with two shutouts on the season.

Alex Storjohann (1-1-2), Jacob Kelly (1-1-2) and Lane King (0-2-2) all turned in multi-point efforts in the win. Kirk Underwood and Adam Vannelli also scored to help Columbus pick up the victory.

The teams will now travel to Columbus to face off on New Year's Eve at 7:30 pm and New Year's Day (Sunday) at 4:30 pm. Tickets are on sale through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

