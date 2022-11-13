Colgan Notches First Pro Shutout in 2-0 Win Over Watertown

COLUMBUS, GA - Columbus River Dragons goaltender Brendan Colgan notched his first professional shutout in a 2-0 victory over the Watertown Wolves on Sunday night.

The Wyneewood, PA native made 30 saves en route to the victory, making several key saves along the way including a breakaway stop on Rocco DiCostanzo early in the third period to maintain a scoreless tie.

Not long after that stop, Columbus finally broke the deadlock at 2:22 when Adam Vannelli scored on a shot from the right circle that beat Watertown goaltender Travis Smith just inside the far post. Jay Croop iced the game for Columbus with an empty-net goal at 18:56 of the third period.

With the win Columbus earns six points on the weekend and improves to 7-1-0 on the season.

The River Dragons will now host the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday and Saturday night at 7:35 pm. The Air Force Heating and Air pregame show kicks off one half hour before puck drop on the River Dragons Broadcast Network.

