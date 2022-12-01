Colgan Named FPHL Rookie of the Month for October/November

SYRACUSE, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced today that Columbus River Dragons goaltender Brendan Colgan has been named the Rookie of the Month for October/November.

The Wynnewood, MA native posted a 5-0-0 record to go with a 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage over seven appearances. Colgan is currently second in the FPHL in save percentage and third in wins. He is also tied for the league lead in shutouts with one thus far.

Colgan opened the season with a 24-save performance against Elmira back on October 21 and hasn't lost since. He posted a shutout against the Watertown Wolves by turning aside 30 shots on November 13.

The 27-year-old Colgan previously spent four seasons at West Chester University in the ECHA, and was a member of the Golden Rams' ECHA Championship team in 2019.

Your first place River Dragons are back in action this Friday and Saturday night against the Danbury Hat Tricks at 7:30 pm. Tickets for both games are available now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com. Seats start as low as $9 for the weekend clash between the top two teams in the FPHL. Broadcast coverage starts at 7 pm on the Columbus River Dragons Broadcast Network.

