Colgan Collects Third Straight Shutout 3-0 Over Motor City

COLUMBUS, GA - Breandan Colgan's personal shutout streak has reached 196:01 after he posted a 28-save performance to blank the Motor City Rockers 3-0 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

The Wyneewood, PA native has now posted three consecutive shutouts for the River Dragons and is riding a personal five-game win streak.

Alex Storjohann started the scoring at 19:03 of the first period, finally beating Rockers' goaltender Trevor Babin in a goalmouth scramble for the first goal of the game. Babin was spectacular the entire game, finishing with 40 saves in the loss.

The game remained 1-0 into the third period until Storjohann tipped a puck to a streaking Jacob Kelly, who beat Babin just under the crossbar to the glove side to make it 2-0. The goal was Kelly's 22nd of the season and moves him into a tie for most goals in the FPHL with Port Huron's Dalton Jay.

Alexander Jmaeff would add a power play goal to round out the scoring for Columbus.

The same two teams go right back at it on Saturday night, which is Faith and Family Night brought to you by CTN Channel 16. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 pm with the AirForce Heating and Air Pregame Show starting a half hour before puck drop on the River Dragons Broadcast Network.

