Cole Ceci Named SPHL Player of the Week

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes, in coordination with the SPHL, are pleased to announce that goaltender Cole Ceci has been named SPHL Player of the Week for the week of December 11th to 17th. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, December 31st against the Macon Mayhem, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

Ceci continued his excellent play between the pipes for Evansville, playing a pivotal role in both Thunderbolts victories this past weekend. On Friday, Ceci stopped 28 of 29 shots as the Thunderbolts defeated Huntsville 5-1 and followed up by stopping 32 of 35 shots in the Thunderbolts' 4-3 win over the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday night, finishing the weekend 2-0 with a .938 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average. Through 8 games so far this season, the Ottawa, Ontario native holds a 5-3 record with a .927 save percentage, a 2.52 goals-against average, as well as one shutout. Ceci is the second Thunderbolt to earn SPHL Player of the Week honors this season, following forward Bair Gendunov for the week of October 30th to November 5th.

