Cold Streak Continues for Gulls

April 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls dropped a 5-2 decision to the Ontario Reign Saturday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Despite the setback, the Gulls clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs for the fourth time in club history following Tucson's 6-5 loss to Colorado to earn the final Pacific Division postseason position.

Trevor Carrick netted his 10th goal of the season to reach double digit goals for the third time of his career. His 10-20=30 points mark the fifth time of his career that he's reached the 30-point plateau. Carrick ranks second among Gulls defensemen in goals, assists and points.

Greg Printz scored his ninth goal of the season at 18:23 of the second period. Josh Lopina and Brogan Rafferty earned assists on the play. Rafferty's assist marked his 20th helper of the season, his second consecutive AHL season with 20 or more assists.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 16 saves in the setback.

The Gulls make their first ever visit to Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada to conclude their season series with the Henderson Silver Knights Tuesday, Apr. 19 (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On clinching a playoff position:

We went from far behind if you look at where we were as a team on February ninth when we challenged the player. So, I think it's a bit of getting what we deserve a little bit. Although the last five game hasn't been what we want on the scoreboard. I don't think it was five losses in the performance. I think we just are out of sync a little bit. We did change the lineup. We're going to have some body back. We're going to change the dynamic a little bit, but I think the last two weeks have been demanding. It's good that we go through that adversity. But we have to gel together and go back at it.

On what changed in February to get to this point and earn a playoff position:

We took the all-star break to challenge the guys on some of the stuff we went through. It's been a tough year for a lot of the guys. We've asked them five criteria that were very important for us to go up and they've done it. We wanted to flip our record and the last five games don't affect the way that we did it for a lot of weeks and gave us a chance. Our goal was to get in the playoffs. We weren't quite there at the time and we were in the dog fight. We had some big weeks there, some big performance. Now let's take the day off tomorrow, and we have six games left and we'll go after it.

On what makes the difference in the matchup with Ontario:

It's never one thing. I think that what we did really well when we beat them, we're not doing as well, but to be honest they were good games. I think they were good games. The first two against them, the scoring chances was pretty even, but they got good players so they're waiting for breakdowns and they have shooting ability. So it's testing us a little bit, which is good. Let's see how we react.

On playing Ontario at the end of the season ahead of playoffs:

I think it's good we went through this this week. It's good. So let's see how we can regroup. Like I said, work on our game. We have a lot of time. It doesn't look like much, but six games and we're not far off. Look at tonight. And we have to go through that adversity. I think the guys need that break tomorrow and we'll go back next week.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.