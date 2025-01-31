Colby Jones Recorded Season-High (36 PTS, 7 3PM, 3 BLK) in Kings Comeback Win
January 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings YouTube Video
Check out the Stockton Kings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 31, 2025
- Second Half Burst Puts Vipers Past Skyforce - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Herd Blast the Blue Coats - Wisconsin Herd
- Greensboro Swarm Tops Capital City in Second Sold-Out Crowd of the Season - Greensboro Swarm
- Maine Celtics Score in Clutch to Sweep Wolves - Maine Celtics
- Maine Celtics Hold Off Iowa Wolves, 103-94 - Iowa Wolves
- Long Island Nets Acquire Tommy Bruner - Long Island Nets
- Stockton Kings Rally to Claim Thrilling Win over the Grand Rapids Gold - Stockton Kings
- Game Preview: Skyforce at Vipers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Kings Stories
- Stockton Kings Rally to Claim Thrilling Win over the Grand Rapids Gold
- Skal Labissière and Isaac Selected to Play in 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game
- Stockton Kings Drop First of Series against Grand Rapids Gold
- Isaac Jones Named NBA G League Player of the Week
- Stockton Kings Defeat Texas Legends to Win Series