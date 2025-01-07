Colby Jones Drops a SEASON-HIGH 32 PTS & 6 3PM in Win over Remix
January 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings YouTube Video
Check out the Stockton Kings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 7, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Kings Stories
- Stockton Kings Defeat Memphis Hustle
- Stockton Kings Acquire Chasson Randle in Three-Team Trade
- Stockton Kings Win Series over Austin Spurs
- Stockton Kings Victorious over Austin Spurs in Kings Collide Matchup at Golden 1 Center
- Stockton Kings Secure 117-104 Victory over Valley Suns