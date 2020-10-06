ColaJazz Performance & "An American in Paris" Showing Coming to Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they are partnering with the Koger Center to present "An American in Paris" at Segra Park on Sunday, October 18.

Beginning at 5:30pm, the ColaJazz Little Big Band will perform a set of music, including some George Gershwin songs in front of a backdrop of historical films of Paris in the 1930's produced by the Moving Image Research Collections at the University of South Carolina.

At 6pm, "An American in Paris" will begin playing on the videoboard. The 1951 classic won six academy awards, including best picture. Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron star in a movie following the story of an ex-GI who stays in Paris after the war to pursue art. He also falls in love with a local shop girl.

"We are excited to continue to develop new partnerships with the arts community and bring events to Segra Park," said Fireflies team president John Katz. "Nothing better than a great dinner out, live jazz and a classic Gene Kelly film."

Tickets for the event are $12.50 in the stands or $60 for a table of four in the Bullpen Box seating area which also includes wait staff. Food and drinks will be served during the event. The Fireflies will offer a variety of options from the same menu as the Fireflies Bar and Grill. Gates will open for the event at 5pm.

"The Koger Center for the Arts is excited to partner with Segra Park and offer a magical, fall evening beyond the Koger Center walls," said Assistant Director for the Koger Center for the Arts Karen Magradey. "We hope that this is the first of many collaborations between two of Columbia's iconic venues."

Tickets are available here. For more information visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

What can I expect at Segra Park?

Expect the following measures to be in place for the comfort and safety of all attendees:

Masks will be required for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms.

Waivers will be required for all attendees.

All staff will be wearing masks.

All employees handling food and beverages will be wearing masks and gloves.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the concourse.

Enhanced restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.

Social distancing of six feet between groups shall be required in all queues.

Bring a credit or debit card; no cash will be accepted.

