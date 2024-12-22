Cody Williams Posts 21 Points While on Assignment with Stars
December 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars YouTube Video
Check out the Salt Lake City Stars Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 22, 2024
- Skyhawks Conclude NBA G League Winter Showcase with 113-105 Win over Osceola Magic - College Park Skyhawks
- Birmingham Wraps up Showcase with Loss to Delaware - Birmingham Squadron
- Legends Drop Close Contest to Mad Ants in Winter Showcase Finale - Texas Legends
- Okafor Drops 23 Points in Mad Ants Sunday Morning Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
- Game Preview: Championship Edition, vs Westchester Knicks - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.