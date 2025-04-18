Cody Jamieson Hat Trick and Milestone Night for Thunderbirds

April 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

A week after scoring his 1,000th point, the Halifax Thunderbirds' Cody Jamieson added 5 more to his career total with 3 goals & 2 helpers against Toronto.

