Cody Freeman's Five Hit Night Lifts Frisco Over Amarillo

April 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 13-5 on Thursday evening from Riders Field.

Cody Freeman blasted two homers and collected a career-best five hits as the RoughRiders (10-8) offense struck for 13 runs.

Nick Krauth (2-0) enjoyed a scoreless first inning on his way to a win, spinning 5.0 innings and allowing 4 runs on six hits. He became the first Riders starter to tally two wins on the young season.

The RoughRiders began the scoring when Abimelec Ortiz plated a run on a triple in the bottom of the first inning. Ortiz later scored on a wild pitch by Amarillo (7-11) starting pitcher Cole Percival (0-1).

An RBI groundout in the top of the second inning cut the Riders lead to 2-1.

In the home half of the second frame the RoughRiders pushed across seven runs on seven hits, extending their lead to 9-1. Freeman led off the inning with a solo homer and later singled in the inning. A pair of RBI singles by Kellen Strahm and Ortiz, who landed a home run shy of the cycle, added three runs. Josh Hatcher capped off the inning with a three-run homer to right field.

In the bottom of the third, Aaron Zavala drove home Geisel Cepeda with an infield single and an Ortiz RBI double brought the Frisco advantage to 11-1.

Logan Warmoth launched a three-run homer in the top of the fourth for Amarillo, making it an 11-4 deficit for the Sod Poodles.

In the bottom of the sixth the RoughRiders added their final two runs on Freeman's second homer and a single by Cooper Johnson that brought Frainyer Chavez across the plate. Amarillo would add a run in the top of the eighth, landing the score at 13-5.

Freeman, Ortiz, and Chavez poured in multi-hit performances.

Triston Polley and Bryan Chi combined to allow just one run on four hits in 4.0 relief innings, striking out two.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks affiliated Amarillo Sod Poodles at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 26th. RHP Dane Acker (0-0, 0.68) will take the mound for Frisco against RHP Yilber Diaz (0-2, 5.02).

Friday is Pickleball Night at Riders Field where the RoughRiders will have pickleball courts set at the ballpark. The Frisco Pandas will be in attendance for pickleball themes throughout the night and it is also Fireworks Friday presented by Crowder Law Firm.

