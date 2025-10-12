Cody Fajardo Leaps His Way into the End Zone: CFL

Published on October 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Cody Fajardo takes matters into his own hands as he finds the end zone after a 14-play, 87-yard drive to get Commonwealth Stadium on their feet.







