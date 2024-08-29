Cody Campbell Talks About How Great of a Welcoming and Supportive Experience It Is to Play in Minot
August 29, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Minot Minotauros YouTube Video
Full interview: https://youtu.be/ZOWXA1rt6R8?si=U7BuJmJdGHU3gyl2 Story: https://nahl.com/news/story.cfm?id=39244 Our Website https://nahl.com/ Watch live games here https://nahltv.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nahlhockey/ X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NAHLHockey FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanHockeyLeague
Check out the Minot Minotauros Statistics
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2024
- Returners Ready to Go - Minot Minotauros
- Training Camp Day 4: 3 Takeaways - New Mexico Ice Wolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.