Coco Montes Named PCL Player of the Week

April 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Coco Montes has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for April 11-16, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

Montes enjoyed a torrid stretch at the plate as he helped his club win four of six games on the road from the El Paso Chihuahuas. Montes went 11-for-26 with four doubles, a triple, three homers and nine RBI. He also had five multi-hit contests and drove in multiple runs in four of the six games.

Montes is currently all over the PCL offensive leaderboard. He is pacing the circuit in hits (24), tied for second in runs scored (16), ranks third in doubles (seven), tied for fifth in RBI (16), fifth in batting average (.393), fifth in OPS (1.217) and sixth in slugging percentage (.738).

This honor marks the second time Montes has won a weekly award. He was the Pioneer League Player of the Week for June 24, 2018, his first full week in professional baseball after being drafted by the Rockies in the 15th round from South Florida earlier that month.

Montes and his teammates have today off before starting their second homestand of the 2023 season tomorrow against Oklahoma City. First pitch is at 6:35 PM as the Isotopes host their Jackie Robinson Celebration game.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.