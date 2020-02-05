Coca-Cola Signs for Pouring Rights at Bethpage Ballpark

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages (Liberty), and Great South Bay Hospitality today announced a partnership that will make Coca-Cola products the exclusive soft drink of the Long Island Ducks and for all events at Bethpage Ballpark. The agreement begins with the 2020 season and will run through the next five seasons of Ducks baseball.

"We're excited to partner with a world-renowned brand like Coca-Cola while working with a local distributor like Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "The portfolio of products and new offerings for Ducks fans will be sure to make coming to the ballpark a better experience than ever before."

The agreement provides Liberty, the locally owned and operated Coca-Cola bottler, to have pouring rights for all soft drinks and non-alcoholic beverages served at ballpark events, including all Ducks homes games. The venue had been a Pepsi venue for its first 20 years (2000-2019) prior to coming to terms with Coca-Cola this offseason.

"As a local business operator throughout the region, we value our partnerships and relationships with our hometown teams," said Paul Mulligan, Co-Owner and CEO, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages. "It is part of Liberty's mission to invest in the communities we serve and being part of the Ducks organization and Bethpage Ballpark adds to our local commitments - especially in Long Island, where our Smithtown associates have so much hometown pride. We look forward to creating memories with fans and families at every game and event."

While the brand, Coca-Cola, remains the heart and soul of Liberty, the local bottler offers a diversified beverage lineup that includes Fanta, HonestTea, Monster Energy, Core Power, Powerade, Smartwater, Fuze, Hubert's Lemonade, and many others.

About Liberty Beverages

Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages LLC is a privately-owned bottler that operates production facilities in Philadelphia, PA, Moorestown, N.J., and Elmsford, N.Y. and sales and distribution centers in Philadelphia, PA, Marmora and South Brunswick, N.J.; the Bronx, Maspeth, Elmsford, New Windsor, and Smithtown, N.Y. For more information, visit us at www.LibertyCoke.com, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

