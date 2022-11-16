Co-Players of the Week: Vizzo & Broughman

Roanoke's Co-Players of the Week are Billy Vizzo and Travis Broughman!

Vizzo tallied two goals, with the eventual game-winning third score and a power play goal on Friday night. Broughman notched two assists and scored Roanoke's second goal for a three-point night in the 5-2 win.

Broughman's 10 points are tied for eighth in the league, while he and Vizzo are each tied for the team lead and 10th overall in the SPHL with four goals. Broughman is also tied for second among SPHL rookies in points, and tied for third for goals. (You can cut this last part out if you'd like).

