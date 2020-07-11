Clutch Pitching Flutters Birds over Goldeyes

July 11, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - For the first time this season the team that scored first did not pick up the win at the Birdcage.

Jake Zokan started the job on the mound and the bullpen finished the job as the Birds win their fifth in a row on Saturday night in the Canaries' 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The win keeps the Canaries (6-2) in first place in the American Association standings

Winnipeg jumped out in front in the top of the first when Jonathan Moroney was driven in by a Kyle Martin single to give the visitors the 1-0 advantage.

Sioux Falls scored two in the bottom of the second to take the lead for the first time. Damek Tomscha lead off with a single and two batters later Ryan Long knocked a single of his own. Both would come into score on RBI singles by Logan Landon and Mike Hart to make the score 2-1 Birds at the end of the second.

The Canaries stretched the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth after Tomscha hit a two-out RBI triple to score Andrew Ely and one batter later Tomscha scored on a wild pitch.

Mike Hart scored an insurance run in the eighth after his two-out triple; he scored on an RBI single by KC Huth extending the lead to 5-1.

Jake Zokan picked up the win, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks through five innings. He also worked himself out of two bases loaded situations to preserve the lead.

Kevin Folman, DJ Sharabi, Ryan Fritze, and Keaton Steele combined to finish the job and secure the Canaries' fifth win in a row.

UP NEXT

The Canaries host the Goldeyes for the final game of the three game series on Sunday, July 12. Sam Bragg is set to take the ball for Sioux Falls and Kevin Hilton will be on the mound for Winnipeg. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.