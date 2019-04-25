Clutch Hit Eludes Naturals In 4-3 Loss To Hooks
April 25, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Northwest Arkansas finished hit-less with men in scoring position in the finale against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday night and dropped the final game of the set, 4-3 at Whataburger Field. The loss sends the Naturals to a three-game skid in the club's 12th one-run contest of the season.
Northwest Arkansas (9-12) confronted the daunting task of right-hander, J.B. Bukauskas in the fourth inning. The Hooks starter carved up the Naturals nine through the first three innings by striking out eight of the first 10 batters faced; but Gabriel Cancel changed the fortune in the fourth inning. He drew a one-out walk, stole second base and moved to third base on a throwing error by catcher, Chuckie Robinson setting up a sacrifice fly chance for Samir Duenez to break the scoreless tie.
Right-hander, Conner Greene (2-1 2.48 ERA) preserved the 1-0 advantage over five innings of scoreless baseball to begin his start and allowed just one runner to reach scoring position. Northwest Arkansas aided his outing by scoring two more tallies in the sixth inning.
Cancel struck against following a lead-off walk to Khalil Lee off reliever, Brandon Bielak (1-0, 5.40 ERA). Cancel blasted a double into the right-centerfield ally way to score Lee from first base, pushing the lead to 2-0. Cancel scampered to third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch by Bielak, sliding ahead of the leaping tag from the catcher, Robinson to augment the lead to 3-0.
Cancel finished the series in Corpus Christi, Texas with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs after a 1-for-3 night at the plate on Thursday.
Corpus Christi (11-10) struck for four runs off Greene and the Naturals in the sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead and held on to the advantage over the final frames.
Greene finished six innings for the third time this season, allowing four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. Right-hander, Andrew Beckwith continued his strong streak with two innings of scoreless relief with a punchout.
The Naturals finished 0-for-7 with men in scoring position and stranded seven runners on base in the losing effort.
The eight-game road trip continues with a four-game series at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas on Friday, April 26 through Monday, April 29 against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's). Right-hander, Jace Vines (0-2, 2.16 ERA) takes the hill in game one. Midland has not yet announced its rotation following back-to-back rainouts and a double-header on Thursday night.
Catch the live play-by-play action of the road opener in west Texas on Friday night with the Voice of the Naturals Benjamin Kelly on AM-1590, the Ticket-2 at 6:40 p.m. for the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show leading to first pitch at 7:00 p.m.
Corpus Christi Hooks (11-10) 4, Northwest Arkansas Naturals (9-12) 3
April 25, 2019
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 RHE
NW Arkansas 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 3 5 0
Corpus Christi 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 x 4 8 1
NW ArkansasABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVG
Burt, DH 5 0 0 0 0 2 4 .212
Lee, CF 2 1 0 0 2 0 1 .286
Cancel, 2B 3 2 1 1 1 1 0 .254
Dueñez, 1B 3 0 0 1 0 2 1 .197
Rivera, E, 3B 4 0 1 0 0 3 1 .243
Viloria, C 3 0 1 0 1 1 1 .127
Featherston, SS 3 0 1 0 1 1 2 .315
Peterson, LF 4 0 0 0 0 1 2 .176
Miller, RF 2 0 1 0 2 1 0 .295
Greene, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Beckwith, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 3 5 2 7 12 12 .234
BATTING
2B: Viloria (1, Bukauskas); Cancel (5, Bielak); Rivera, E (5, Bielak).
3B: Miller (1, Bielak).
TB: Cancel 2; Featherston; Miller 3; Rivera, E 2; Viloria 2.
RBI: Cancel (18); Dueñez (14).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Featherston; Viloria; Lee; Burt 2.
SF: Dueñez.
Team RISP: 0-for-7.
Team LOB: 7.
BASERUNNING
SB: Cancel (2, 2nd base off Bukauskas/Robinson).
PO: Featherston (1st base by Robinson); Lee (1st base by Bukauskas).
FIELDING
Pickoffs: Greene (Dawson at 1st base).
Corpus ChristiABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVG
Dawson, CF 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 .237
Wrenn, DH 4 1 2 0 0 2 0 .323
Toro, 3B 4 1 2 1 0 0 1 .273
Goetzman, RF 4 1 1 1 0 1 2 .230
Matijevic, 1B 4 0 0 0 0 1 3 .254
McCormick, LF 3 0 2 2 0 0 0 .294
Rojas, 2B 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 .254
Robinson, C 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Sierra, A, SS 3 0 0 0 0 2 2 .184
Bukauskas, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bielak, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McKee, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 4 8 4 2 7 10 .252
BATTING
2B: Goetzman (2, Greene); Wrenn (4, Beckwith).
TB: Dawson; Goetzman 2; McCormick 2; Toro 2; Wrenn 3.
RBI: Goetzman (11); McCormick 2 (9); Toro (18).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Sierra, A; Matijevic.
Team RISP: 3-for-9.
Team LOB: 4.
BASERUNNING
CS: McCormick (1, 2nd base by Greene/Viloria).
PO: Dawson (1st base by Greene).
FIELDING
E: Robinson (2, throw).
Pickoffs: Bukauskas (Lee at 1st base); Robinson (Featherston at 1st base).
PB: Robinson (3).
NW ArkansasIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Greene (L, 2-1) 6.0 7 4 4 2 6 0 2.48
Beckwith 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2.70
Totals 8.0 8 4 4 2 7 0 3.76
Corpus ChristiIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Bukauskas 4.0 1 1 0 2 9 0 12.75
Bielak (W, 1-0) 3.2 4 2 2 3 2 0 5.40
McKee (S, 2) 1.1 0 0 0 2 1 0 2.92
Totals 9.0 5 3 2 7 12 0 5.49
WP: Greene; Bielak 2.
Pitches-strikes: Greene 89-61; Beckwith 30-18; Bukauskas 70-40; Bielak 70-42; McKee 24-11.
Groundouts-flyouts: Greene 3-4; Beckwith 3-1; Bukauskas 1-1; Bielak 5-2; McKee 0-2.
Batters faced: Greene 25; Beckwith 7; Bukauskas 14; Bielak 18; McKee 5.
Inherited runners-scored: McKee 1-0.
Umpires: HP: Mike Carroll. 1B: Jeff Gorman. 3B: Tyler Olson.
Weather: 85 degrees, Clear.
Wind: 10 mph, Out To RF.
First pitch: 6:16 PM.
T: 2:44.
Att: 3,169.
Venue: Whataburger Field.
April 25, 2019:
Compiled by MLB Advanced Media
