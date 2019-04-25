Clutch Hit Eludes Naturals In 4-3 Loss To Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Northwest Arkansas finished hit-less with men in scoring position in the finale against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday night and dropped the final game of the set, 4-3 at Whataburger Field. The loss sends the Naturals to a three-game skid in the club's 12th one-run contest of the season.

Northwest Arkansas (9-12) confronted the daunting task of right-hander, J.B. Bukauskas in the fourth inning. The Hooks starter carved up the Naturals nine through the first three innings by striking out eight of the first 10 batters faced; but Gabriel Cancel changed the fortune in the fourth inning. He drew a one-out walk, stole second base and moved to third base on a throwing error by catcher, Chuckie Robinson setting up a sacrifice fly chance for Samir Duenez to break the scoreless tie.

Right-hander, Conner Greene (2-1 2.48 ERA) preserved the 1-0 advantage over five innings of scoreless baseball to begin his start and allowed just one runner to reach scoring position. Northwest Arkansas aided his outing by scoring two more tallies in the sixth inning.

Cancel struck against following a lead-off walk to Khalil Lee off reliever, Brandon Bielak (1-0, 5.40 ERA). Cancel blasted a double into the right-centerfield ally way to score Lee from first base, pushing the lead to 2-0. Cancel scampered to third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch by Bielak, sliding ahead of the leaping tag from the catcher, Robinson to augment the lead to 3-0.

Cancel finished the series in Corpus Christi, Texas with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs after a 1-for-3 night at the plate on Thursday.

Corpus Christi (11-10) struck for four runs off Greene and the Naturals in the sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead and held on to the advantage over the final frames.

Greene finished six innings for the third time this season, allowing four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. Right-hander, Andrew Beckwith continued his strong streak with two innings of scoreless relief with a punchout.

The Naturals finished 0-for-7 with men in scoring position and stranded seven runners on base in the losing effort.

The eight-game road trip continues with a four-game series at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas on Friday, April 26 through Monday, April 29 against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's). Right-hander, Jace Vines (0-2, 2.16 ERA) takes the hill in game one. Midland has not yet announced its rotation following back-to-back rainouts and a double-header on Thursday night.

Catch the live play-by-play action of the road opener in west Texas on Friday night with the Voice of the Naturals Benjamin Kelly on AM-1590, the Ticket-2 at 6:40 p.m. for the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show leading to first pitch at 7:00 p.m.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

Corpus Christi Hooks (11-10) 4, Northwest Arkansas Naturals (9-12) 3

April 25, 2019

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 RHE

NW Arkansas 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 3 5 0

Corpus Christi 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 x 4 8 1

NW ArkansasABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVG

Burt, DH 5 0 0 0 0 2 4 .212

Lee, CF 2 1 0 0 2 0 1 .286

Cancel, 2B 3 2 1 1 1 1 0 .254

Dueñez, 1B 3 0 0 1 0 2 1 .197

Rivera, E, 3B 4 0 1 0 0 3 1 .243

Viloria, C 3 0 1 0 1 1 1 .127

Featherston, SS 3 0 1 0 1 1 2 .315

Peterson, LF 4 0 0 0 0 1 2 .176

Miller, RF 2 0 1 0 2 1 0 .295

Greene, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Beckwith, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Totals 29 3 5 2 7 12 12 .234

BATTING

2B: Viloria (1, Bukauskas); Cancel (5, Bielak); Rivera, E (5, Bielak).

3B: Miller (1, Bielak).

TB: Cancel 2; Featherston; Miller 3; Rivera, E 2; Viloria 2.

RBI: Cancel (18); Dueñez (14).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Featherston; Viloria; Lee; Burt 2.

SF: Dueñez.

Team RISP: 0-for-7.

Team LOB: 7.

BASERUNNING

SB: Cancel (2, 2nd base off Bukauskas/Robinson).

PO: Featherston (1st base by Robinson); Lee (1st base by Bukauskas).

FIELDING

Pickoffs: Greene (Dawson at 1st base).

Corpus ChristiABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVG

Dawson, CF 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 .237

Wrenn, DH 4 1 2 0 0 2 0 .323

Toro, 3B 4 1 2 1 0 0 1 .273

Goetzman, RF 4 1 1 1 0 1 2 .230

Matijevic, 1B 4 0 0 0 0 1 3 .254

McCormick, LF 3 0 2 2 0 0 0 .294

Rojas, 2B 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 .254

Robinson, C 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 .213

Sierra, A, SS 3 0 0 0 0 2 2 .184

Bukauskas, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Bielak, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

McKee, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Totals 30 4 8 4 2 7 10 .252

BATTING

2B: Goetzman (2, Greene); Wrenn (4, Beckwith).

TB: Dawson; Goetzman 2; McCormick 2; Toro 2; Wrenn 3.

RBI: Goetzman (11); McCormick 2 (9); Toro (18).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Sierra, A; Matijevic.

Team RISP: 3-for-9.

Team LOB: 4.

BASERUNNING

CS: McCormick (1, 2nd base by Greene/Viloria).

PO: Dawson (1st base by Greene).

FIELDING

E: Robinson (2, throw).

Pickoffs: Bukauskas (Lee at 1st base); Robinson (Featherston at 1st base).

PB: Robinson (3).

NW ArkansasIPHRERBBSOHRERA

Greene (L, 2-1) 6.0 7 4 4 2 6 0 2.48

Beckwith 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2.70

Totals 8.0 8 4 4 2 7 0 3.76

Corpus ChristiIPHRERBBSOHRERA

Bukauskas 4.0 1 1 0 2 9 0 12.75

Bielak (W, 1-0) 3.2 4 2 2 3 2 0 5.40

McKee (S, 2) 1.1 0 0 0 2 1 0 2.92

Totals 9.0 5 3 2 7 12 0 5.49

WP: Greene; Bielak 2.

Pitches-strikes: Greene 89-61; Beckwith 30-18; Bukauskas 70-40; Bielak 70-42; McKee 24-11.

Groundouts-flyouts: Greene 3-4; Beckwith 3-1; Bukauskas 1-1; Bielak 5-2; McKee 0-2.

Batters faced: Greene 25; Beckwith 7; Bukauskas 14; Bielak 18; McKee 5.

Inherited runners-scored: McKee 1-0.

Umpires: HP: Mike Carroll. 1B: Jeff Gorman. 3B: Tyler Olson.

Weather: 85 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 10 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch: 6:16 PM.

T: 2:44.

Att: 3,169.

Venue: Whataburger Field.

April 25, 2019:

Compiled by MLB Advanced Media

