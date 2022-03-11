Clover Park Back Fields Open to Public on Saturday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The New York Mets today announced that the back fields to their spring training complex will be open to fans beginning on Saturday, March 12th at 10:00 a.m. Additionally, an updated spring training schedule is attached.

Open workouts will take place daily and fans are welcome to attend every day free of charge. Entry times are subject to change.

Fans should enter the complex on University Blvd. and park in the stadium lot. A walkway leading to the back fields is located behind the Clover Park right field berm near the white tent.

The new spring training schedule features the Mets hosting eight games at Clover Park against the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. The home opener is Sunday, March 20th vs. St. Louis.

Tickets for the new spring training games will go on sale Monday, March 14th at 10 a.m. at mets.com and stluciemets.com. Game times will be announced Sunday.

The Mets Fan Shop will be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. during the week.

