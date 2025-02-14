Cloutier Gets a Hatty against Toronto!

February 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

It was a 3-Goal, 3-Assist night for Chris Cloutier as the Bandits take down the Rock 13-12 to remain undefeated.

