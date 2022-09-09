Close Calls Go Against Asheville In 2-0 Defeat

GREENVILLE- The Asheville Tourists were the recipient of a pair of tough calls on Thursday night, both of which cost Asheville runs and a chance to extend innings. The game against the Greenville Drive remained scoreless going into the bottom of the ninth and the home team took advantage with a walk-off two-run Home Run to deal Asheville a 2-0 defeat.

In the top of the sixth, the Tourists had runners at the corners with one out. Cristian Gonzalez hit a groundball back up the middle and the Drive recorded a force out at second. The throw to first base arrived just as Gonzalez ran through the base and the runner from third came home. It was ruled in time for a double-play.

In the top of the ninth, the Tourists again attempted to plate the game's first run. Gonzalez led off the frame with a double and took third on a deep flyout. Luis Guerrero hit a sharp groundball to second and the Drive came home with the throw. Gonzalez slid across the plate as the tag was applied and Cristian was once again ruled out. It was Asheville's last scoring opportunity.

Greenville worked a one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth before Corey Rosier hit a game-winning two-run Home Run to left field.

Juan Pablo Lopez, Ryan Gusto, Franny Cobos, and Cole McDonald all pitched excellent for Asheville. The four pitchers limited the Drive to only six hits in the game and combined to strike out 17.

