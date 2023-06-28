'Clones' Win Streak Snapped in Loss to 'Claws

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones saw their four-game win streak come to an end on Wednesday night, falling to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 8-2, Wednesday night at Maimonides Park.

It's the first game Brooklyn has lost in the second half, dropping their record to 3-1 in the back half of the regular season.

LHP Matt Osterberg (5-3) was stupendous for the BlueClaws. The southpaw took a perfect game into the bottom of the sixth, before SS Junior Tilien broke up Osterberg's spotless effort with a 1-out single. Osterberg would depart with a final line of six two-hit innings, allowing two runs while striking out eight and walking two Brooklyn batters.

Jersey Shore tagged RHP Jeffrey Colón (1-4) for three runs in the bottom of the second, beginning with 3B Nick Ward crossing home on a wild pitch. From there, SS Erick Brito tapped into an RBI groundout, plating C Anthony Quirion. The final blow of the frame came on an RBI single from CF Jared Carr.

Similar to the second, Jersey Shore also put up three runs a few frames later in the sixth. This time around, DH Leandro Pineda sparked the BlueClaws offense with an RBI double scoring Ward. Later in the frame, 2B Hao-Yu Lee knocked a single to left, plating both Pineda and Brito. All told, ColÂ´øn departed having allowed six runs, five of which were earned, on nine hits with three strikeouts.

Brooklyn pieced together their best offensive frame in the sixth. With two outs and runners on first and second, C Kevin Parada extended his hitting streak to eight games with a 2-RBI double, plating Tilien and RF Rhylan Thomas. The momentum was short lived though, as LF Abraham Almonte struck out in the very next at bat to end the frame.

In the top of the seventh, the BlueClaws tacked on some insurance off of RHP Elieser Hernández in his second major league rehab assignment with the 'Clones. After a leadoff single by 1B Rixon Wingrove, LF Marcus Lee Sang hammered a ball to left center field for a two-run home run.

RHP Sean Reid-Foley was the second rehabber to make an appearance on the bump for the 'Clones. He tossed one hitless inning with two strikeouts.

The Cyclones will try to get back in the win column tomorrow against the BlueClaws at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn sends RHP Tyler Stuart (2-0, 1.44 ERA) - Minor League Baseball's leader in ERA - to the bump, while Jersey Shore will have a bullpen day. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. from Coney Island.

