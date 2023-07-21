'Clones Corral Renegades on Ramírez's Record Night

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - LF Alex Ramírez became the first player in franchise history to register six hits in a single game, as the Brooklyn Cyclones rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth to stun the Hudson Valley Renegades, 8-7, on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Ramírez collected his six knocks with a single to center in the first, a double to right in the third, an infield single in the fourth, an RBI single in the sixth, a single to left in the eighth, and another single to left in the ninth. Additionally, the 20-year-old stole a career-high three bases and scored three runs. On defense, he robbed 3B Marcos Cabrera of a solo home run for the final out of the bottom of the second.

Behind 6-5 entering the top of the ninth, DH Chase Estep ignited the Brooklyn (16-6, 44-43) rally with a single to center. Omar De Los Santos entered as a pinch-runner and immediately swiped second base. The stolen bag was the 23-year-old's 33rd of the season breaking Walter Rasquin's franchise record of 32 set in the 2017 season.

Following a strikeout, CF Rhylan Thomas roped a game-tying single to center, knotting the score at six.

After a wild pitch moved Thomas over to second, Ramírez collected his franchise-record-setting sixth hit with a 100+ mph single to left, putting runners at the corners. C Kevin Parada then powered a go-ahead run-scoring single to left, scoring Thomas and sending Ramírez to third.

3B William Lugo stepped up after a pitching change and hit a soft tapper up the third-base line. The 21-year-old was thrown out at first, but Ramírez scored to extend the Cyclones' lead to 8-6.

The Renegades (10-12, 49-39) would not go quietly in the bottom of the ninth. RF Christopher Familia started the frame with a double to right-center and, after a strikeout, scored on a fielding error to trim Brooklyn's advantage to 8-7.

LHP Eli Ankeney entered out of the bullpen and induced a pop-up to first for the second out of the frame. The southpaw issued a walk before Cabrera hit a sizzling ground ball to the left of Lugo at third. The second-year Cyclone made a tremendous diving stop and, from his knees, threw to second base for a force-out, sealing Ankeney's first career save and Brooklyn's 8-7 win.

It was a back-and-forth affair in downstate New York. Hudson Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead after two innings on a run-scoring ground out by Familia in the first and a solo home run to left by 1B Spencer Henson in the second.

Sides traded runs in the third inning. RF Stanley Consuegra plopped an RBI single between the left fielder and shortstop to pull Brooklyn within one, but SS Ben Cowles' sacrifice fly to center stretched the 'Gades edge to 3-1.

The Cyclones scratched across tallies in the fourth and sixth to tie the score at three. Thomas picked up his first RBI knock of the night with a rope to left in the fourth. Ramírez's fourth single of the game knotted the score in the sixth.

Leading off in the top of the seventh, 2B D'Andre Smith hit a fly ball to right that was overran by Familia. The former USC Trojan's shot bounced off the turf and kicked all the way to the base of the fence. Smith shuffled all the way around the bases for an inside-the-park home run, giving the 'Clones their first lead of the night, 4-3.

Brooklyn's lead did not last, as Hudson Valley jumped back in front, 5-4, on singles from CF Spencer Jones and Familia.

The Cyclones drew even again in the eighth on Lugo's double to left, but the Renegades regained a 6-5 edge in the bottom half on a fielder's choice throwing error.

Neither starter factored into the decision. The Cyclones RHP Jordany Ventura tossed a season-high 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out four. LHP Brock Selvidge permitted two runs on eight hits in 4.1 frames in his Renegades' debut.

RHP Manny Rodríguez (3-3) yielded an unearned run on two hits over 1.1 innings, earning his third win of the year for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley's RHP Carlos Gómez (2-3) was charged with three runs on five hits in an inning of work, suffering his third defeat.

The Cyclones will go for a series victory on Saturday evening. RHP Joander Suárez (3-6, 6.17 ERA) is expected to take the hill for Brooklyn. RHP Drew Thorpe (9-1, 2.27 ERA) - the Yankees' No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline - anticipates taking the hill for Hudson. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

