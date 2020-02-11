Clippers Announce April Ticket Specials
February 11, 2020 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
Columbus, OH - In celebration of the 11 Governors' Cup Championships, all 11 April Home Games will feature a special ticket promotion each night. This promotion only available directly through the Clippers Ticket Line (614.462.2757) or at the Huntington Park Box Office.
The 2020 season will be the 12th Season at award-winning Huntington Park and follows a successful 2019 campaign that saw the Clippers win their record 11th Governors' Cup Championship.
April 9 - Opening Night! All Box Seats just $11
April 10 - 4 Bleacher Seats for $20
April 16 - All Bleacher Seats just $4
April 17 - Buy a Box or Reserved Seat and get 20% off Clippers Cargo coupon (1 per order)
April 20 - All Reserved Seats just $5
April 21 - Reserved Seat + Hot Dog for $11
April 22 - Reserved Seat + $5 Clippers Cash for $11 ($15 value)
April 27 - 2 Reserved Seats for $11
April 28 - Buy April 28th Reserved Seat get Reserved Seat Voucher for future game
April 29 - Free Kids ticket with purchase of like Adult ticket
April 30 - Buy One Get One Free (limit 2 free tickets with purchase of 2 like tickets)
Weekly Specials
Monday: "Dime-a-Dog" Nights
Wednesday: Dollar Days select menu items just $1
Thursday: Thirsty Thursday beverage pricing
Friday: $5 Beerfest, $5 Winefest, $5 Donatos Pizza and Pepsi
