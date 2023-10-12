Clipper Magazine Stadium to Host 4th Annual RV Show with More Than 200 RV Units and Accessories

When: Friday, October 13th and Saturday, October 14th 10am - 7pm and Sunday, October 15th 10am - 5pm.

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium

Who: All Public Welcome

About:

October 13th- 15th check out more than 200 RV units including Class-A, Class-B and Class-C drivables. You will find a variety of travel trailers, pop ups, 5th wheels and accessories on site. Admission for the event is $5, includes a $2 food voucher and free parking.

Attendees may purchase tickets in advance on the Lancaster Barnstormers website or by walk-up. This event will include vendors such as RV Value Mart, Ben's RV Center, Beckley's RVs, Shady Maple RV Sales and Service and Chesaco RV.

https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/rv-show-2023/

