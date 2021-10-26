Clipper Magazine Stadium Has Vibrant 2021

October 26, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The Lancaster Barnstormers and Clipper Magazine Stadium made a great comeback in 2021. People were back together at the stadium, enjoying Atlantic League Baseball and many other activities throughout the spring and summer. The ballpark, voted the best among the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues for the second straight year, was truly back to life.

Clipper Magazine Stadium's main attraction, the Barnstormers, finished second among the 41 teams in Major League Baseball Partner Leagues in total attendance. Fans found their way back to the ballpark after the entire 2020 season was scratched due to the pandemic.

When the Barnstormers were off on the road, the stadium was still energized with activity and various community events. A July Fourth event presented by BB&T, now Truist with family fun and fireworks drew nearly 5,000 area residents. The 2nd annual Lancaster County RV Show attracted several thousand people to the stadium while Clark and Associates' 50th anniversary celebration brought another 2,500 folks to Clipper Magazine Stadium. Lancaster's Chamber dinner was attended by 1,500.

One of the most creative ongoing uses of the stadium were the two Lancaster Barnstormers kickball leagues which brought 8,000 people into the ballpark over a variety of summer evenings. And the community enjoyed several Outdoor Summer Movie Nights from the outfield presented by Lidl.

Clipper Magazine Stadium also served as the host for numerous proms, graduations, wedding rehearsal dinners and other events. It has proven to be the center of the Lancaster community.

Hosting all of these great events was made easier with the creation of Otto's Hospitality, a new in-house food and beverage service, created to enhance the experience of stadium patrons, both on game days and for special events.

"We are incredibly grateful for all the support we received this year for our Barnstormers games as well as all the events we were able to host," said general manager Mike Reynolds. "I, personally, am incredibly proud of all my colleagues and the ownership for our commitment to make Clipper Magazine Stadium a community center for Central PA and home to so many events in addition to Barnstormers Baseball."

The stadium will remain active throughout the fall and winter seasons with many holiday parties on tap, a number of charity events scheduled as well as the annual Christmas Spirit Light Show presented by Haller, beginning on November 27.

All of this while planning is underway for a bigger, better 2022 Barnstormers season in which the club expects to entertain its five millionth fan.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 26, 2021

Clipper Magazine Stadium Has Vibrant 2021 - Lancaster Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.