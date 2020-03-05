Clinton Herald Creates Petition for Fans to Share Their Voice

March 5, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





Clinton, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings joined members of the Clinton Community this morning at the Clinton Herald's "Coffee & Conversations" event about MLB's Minor League Contraction Proposal.

Fans shared their thoughts and opinions about the proposal and how important the LumberKings are in the Clinton area. The Herald also provided a hard copy of a petition that will be sent to MLB on behalf of the Clinton Community. For those fans who were unable to attend today's event, the Herald will have copies of the petition at several businesses and locations around the community. Additionally, the Herald created a copy of the petition online that is available for all.

The LumberKings are slated to begin the 2020 season in just 35 days. Season ticket packages are on sale now with single game tickets going on sale later this month. For information about tickets and the 2020 season, please go to lumberkings.com or contact the LumberKings at (563) 242-0727. Fans can also visit the LumberKings business office every Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

