Clinical by Rose Lavelle! #nwsl
July 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 6, 2024
- Kansas City Current Suffer First Defeat of 2024 Campaign in 2-1 Loss Against Orlando - Kansas City Current
- Chicago Red Stars Earn Second-Straight Shutout - Chicago Red Stars
- Utah Royals FC Head to Washington to Take on Seattle Reign FC - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Close Road Trip with Loss to Chicago Red Stars - Houston Dash
- Racing Louisville Hits the Road for Away Tilt at North Carolina - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 1-0 to the Portland Thorns at Providence Park - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 1-0 to Portland Thorns at Providence Park - San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns Shut Out San Diego In 1-0 Victory - Portland Thorns FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Looks to Secure Three Points Ahead of the International Break
- Gotham FC Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger Named to Germany Roster for 2024 Paris Olympics
- Gotham FC Draws Seattle Reign 1-1 in Final Home Match Before International Break
- Gotham FC and Forward Taylor Smith Agree to Mutual Contract Termination
- Gotham FC Looks to Bounce Back against Seattle Reign