Cleveland Monsters' Pam Frasco Named 2017-18 Recipient of AHL's Ken McKenzie Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has selected Pam Frasco, vice president of marketing and communications for the Cleveland Monsters, as the winner of the league's Ken McKenzie Award for the 2017-18 season.

Recognizing the important role played by team management in building a successful franchise, the Ken McKenzie Award is presented annually to an AHL team executive who most successfully promotes his or her own club.

Frasco has been a driving force behind the successful marketing of the Cleveland Monsters since the team's inception in 2007. Focusing on growing and expanding the Monsters brand throughout Northeast Ohio, Frasco began as the first member of the Monsters' sales and service team and now oversees all aspects of the organization's marketing, digital content, public relations and community relations efforts, and also plays a key communications role with the hockey operations staffs in Cleveland and their NHL affiliate in Columbus.

Frasco's passion for the Monsters, the AHL and the Cleveland community can be seen in her work building initiatives such as a new Learn To Play program and street hockey clinics, as well as her launching of the Monsters Community Fund to help serve local non-profits focusing on health and wellness, youth hockey and education.

The AHL's Ken McKenzie Award, first presented in 1978, honors Ken McKenzie, the founder and long-time publisher of The Hockey News and a 1997 media honoree by the Hockey Hall of Fame as the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award winner. Mr. McKenzie was also the NHL's first publicity director and creator of its first media guide.

