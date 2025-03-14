CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that Cleveland recalled goaltender Pavel Cajan from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. In two appearances for the Monsters this season, Cajan went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average (GAA) and .936 save percentage (S%) and added a record of 12-8-5 with one shutout, a 2.27 GAA and .906 S% in 25 appearances for Cincinnati.

A 6'2", 176 lb. left-shooting native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 22, went 18-18-6 with two shutouts, a 3.31 GAA and .891 S% in 46 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. Cajan added a record of 21-17-7 with two shutouts, a 2.41 GAA and .915 S% in 45 career ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings and Cincinnati spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. Prior to his professional career, Cajan went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers in 2021-22 and represented Czechia at the 2022 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.