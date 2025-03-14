CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones
March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that Cleveland recalled goaltender Pavel Cajan from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. In two appearances for the Monsters this season, Cajan went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average (GAA) and .936 save percentage (S%) and added a record of 12-8-5 with one shutout, a 2.27 GAA and .906 S% in 25 appearances for Cincinnati.
A 6'2", 176 lb. left-shooting native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 22, went 18-18-6 with two shutouts, a 3.31 GAA and .891 S% in 46 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. Cajan added a record of 21-17-7 with two shutouts, a 2.41 GAA and .915 S% in 45 career ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings and Cincinnati spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. Prior to his professional career, Cajan went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers in 2021-22 and represented Czechia at the 2022 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025
- IceHogs Trade Brandon Baddock to Marlies - Rockford IceHogs
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Sign Reece Vitelli to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Nikita Nesterenko from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Sign Chase Pietila to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Introduce Sensory Bags for Fans with Sensitivities - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game #59 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Opioid Awareness Panel March 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Visit IceHogs for Second Time in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors Host Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Kyle Capobianco - Texas Stars
- Riding Three Game Win Streak, Rockford Plays Host to Hartford Wolf Pack - Rockford IceHogs
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Senators - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Comeback Cut Short - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones
- Monsters Acquire Will MacKinnon from Utica for Future Considerations
- Monsters Sign Ryland Mosley to Amateur Tryout, AHL Contract for 2025-26
- Monsters Loan Forward Jake Gaudet to AHL's Providence Bruins in Exchange for Boston Bruins Loan of Defenseman Drew Bavaro to Cleveland
- Monsters Battle with Bears Comes up Short in 4-3 Loss