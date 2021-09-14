Cleveland Monsters Announce Partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters have established a new partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA), a national non-profit movement that inspires and empowers youth and high school sports organizations to leverage the unique opportunity sports presents to build character in our youth.

The partnership provides the Cleveland Monsters and their youth hockey program partners with access to PCA's research-based trainings, tools and resources for coaches, sports parents, student-athletes and administrators. Those resources come in the form of live interactive workshops, online courses, books by PCA Founder Jim Thompson and additional online resources.

PCA has partnered with over 3,500 schools, districts, conferences, youth sports organizations and park-and-rec departments to create a Development Zone® culture, with a vision that all youth can benefit from a positive, inclusive sports culture that develops social and emotional skills, molds character and prepares them for competition and for life.

"We are thrilled to join Positive Coaching Alliance in their efforts to elevate youth sports leadership and coaching," said Cleveland Monsters Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications, Ben Adams. "This partnership allows us to continue to provide resources to our fantastic Learn to Play partners, as we work together to continue growing the game in Northeast Ohio."

"The game of hockey can teach an endless precession of life lessons like grit, resiliency, teamwork, integrity and leadership, but those lessons are only taught when coaches and parents actively seek and capitalize on opportunities to teach them," said Positive Coaching Alliance's Regional Partnership Manager, Ryan Virtue. "We look forward to working closely with the Cleveland Monsters to grow the game of hockey throughout Northeast Ohio by helping organizations elevate their cultures to further support athlete development."

