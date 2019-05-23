Cleveland Monsters Announce 2019 Summer Tour Presented by Cedar Point

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced the 2019 Monsters Summer Tour presented by Cedar Point will feature over 20 stops at various locations in Northeast Ohio . The Monsters' annual Summer Tour continues to bring hockey and fun to the community each offseason from May until September.

This fan-interactive hockey tour will include the Monsters' Skee-Puck interactive game, temporary tattoos, eye black, Monsters and Cedar Point giveaways, photo opportunities along with special appearances from Monsters mascot Sully. Fans will also be able to enter to win signed Monsters items as well as Cedar Point tickets at each event.

The Monsters and Cedar Point will also be teaming up to present a special Monsters Summer Sizzler Pack with information being released in the near future. Full details of dates and events of the 2019 Monsters Summer Tour can be found at www.clevelandmonsters.com/summer . The Monsters Summer Tour is available for booking by filling out the request form here .

Date Event Time Location

6/1 'Grow the Game' Summer Street Hockey Clinic 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Center Ice Sports Complex, 8319 Port Jackson Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720

6/8 City of Avon Health & Safety Fair 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Avon High School, 37545 Detroit Rd, Avon, OH 44011

6/11 & 7/9 Pinecrest Play Days 11:00 a.m. to 1: 00 p.m. Pinecrest, Park East Dr. Orange Village, OH 44122

6/15 'Grow the Game' Summer Street Hockey 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mentor Ice Arena, 8600 Munson Rd, Mentor, OH 44060

6/18, 7/16, 8/13 Crocker Kids 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crocker Park, 177 Market St, Westlake, OH 44145

6/21 & 8/6 Summer Splash 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Public Square, 1 Public Square, Cleveland, OH 44114

6/23 Cedar Point 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 1 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870

6/29 'Grow the Game' Summer Street Hockey 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kent State Ice Arena, 650 Loop Rd, Kent, OH 44242

6/30 Liberty Rocks 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Crocker Park, 177 Market St, Westlake, OH 44145

7/10 Little Legacy 10:30 a.m. to noon Legacy Village, 25001 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124

7/13 'Grow the Game' Summer Street Hockey 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. OBM Arena, 15381 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136

7/13 Lakewood Summer Meltdown 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 14701 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

7/27 'Grow the Game' Summer Street Hockey Clinic 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nautica Entertainment Complex, 2398 Sycamore St, Cleveland, OH 44113

8/1 Family Fun Day 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Public Square, 1 Public Square, Cleveland, OH 44114

8/4 The FEST Noon to 8:00 p.m. Center for Pastoral Leadership, 28700 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe, OH 44092

8/11 Meet the Machines Noon to 4:00 p.m. Legacy Village, 25001 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124

8/17 Cavaliers & Monsters Community Run 9:00 a.m. 1 Center Court, Cleveland, OH 44115

8/31 Cedar Point 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 1 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870

The 2019-20 Monsters Home Opener will be Friday, October 11th in the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Fans can secure tickets for the team's thirteenth season at https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/home-opener . Additionally, 2019-20 Monsters Hockey Club memberships, including the best seats for each game, the lowest ticket prices, exclusive year-round benefits and free gear are also on sale now. Visit https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/monsters-hockey-club or call the Monsters sales and service team at (216) 420-0000.

