Cleveland Clash: Raw Bench Reactions from Inter Miami's Mascherano & Crew's Nancy

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Power Cam presented by POWERADE takes you inside the historic Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew showdown in Cleveland, Ohio. Cameras stayed locked on the benches to capture raw, unfiltered reactions from head coaches Javier Mascherano and Wilfried Nancy as their unbeaten squads battled it out.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.