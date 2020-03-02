Clemson and College of Charleston Clash at Segra Park

March 2, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia, S.C. - Tickets for the Clemson University vs College of Charleston baseball game at Segra Park March 31 at 7pm will go on sale March 2 at 10am. Gates will open at 6pm for the Tuesday night game.

Fans can purchase tickets to the game for the following prices:

Bojangles Berm $5

Reserved $11

Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star $12

On-Deck $14

Scout $16

Bullpen Boxes $56

4Tops $60

As the home team, the College of Charleston will be in the third base dugout; as the visitors, Clemson will be in the first base dugout.

For tickets or more information, visit the Fireflies Box Office, FirefliesTickets.com or call 803-726-4487.

