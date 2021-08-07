Clemens Homers and Triples in Loss to Sounds

Toledo, Ohio - The Mud Hens fell victim to another Sounds route tonight, losing by a score of 11-1. Starter Mark Leiter Jr. had a rough outing, surrendering seven earned runs over four innings of work. It was a quiet offensive game for the typically potent Hens lineup, with their only run coming on a Kody Clemens solo homer in the first. Clemens also tripled in game as part of a multi-hit effort. Big third, fourth, and sixth innings by the Sounds proved to be to be the difference in this one.

Kody Clemens started off the game with a bang for Toledo, sending a solo shot to left field. Reigning Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month Mark Leiter Jr. took the mound for the Hens in the bottom of the first, his 16 inning scoreless streak being snapped after Nashville recorded a trio of singles.

Tied 1-1, the Hens went quietly in the top of the second as the Sounds retired the side in order. Leiter Jr. bounced back in the bottom of the inning, working his way around a leadoff single in a scoreless inning.

Yariel Gonzalez led off the top of the third with a single but would later be erased in an inning ending double play as Nashville threw another scoreless frame. A walk and a single came back to haunt Leiter Jr. in the third as the rehabbing Travis Shaw hit a three run homer.

Now trailing 4-1, the Hens continued to be stifled by the Sounds pitching staff as Nashville faced the minimum three batters for the third consecutive inning. The Sounds tagged Leiter Jr. for another three runs in the bottom half of the inning after capitalizing on a hit by pitch, single, triple, and sacrifice fly.

After nearly an hour long rain delay, the Hens continued to struggle to get the bats going as Nashville struck out the side in the fifth. Leiter Jr. did not return to the mound after the delay, with RHP Wladimir Pinto coming out of the bullpen instead. Pinto worked his way around a two out walk enroute to a scoreless inning.

The Mud Hens were sat down in order in the sixth inning, still looking for their first base runner since the third inning. The longball plagued Pinto in the bottom of the sixth as the Sounds blasted a pair of two run homers, extending their lead 11-1.

Kody Clemens led off the seventh inning with a triple, his second hit of the game, but would be stranded as the Sounds navigated the inning. RHP Will Vest took over for Pinto in the bottom of the inning, throwing the first 1-2-3 frame of the game.

The Sounds once again worked their way around a leadoff extra base hit in the eighth, this time a double by Juan Centeno. RHP Jason Foley entered the game in relief of Vest, allowing a walk and a single before ending the inning.

The Mud Hens were retired in order in the top of the ninth as the Sounds struck out the side for the second time tonight.

What's Next: The Mud Hens take on the Sounds again tomorrow in the series finale. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

