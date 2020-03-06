Cleburne Signs Power Lefty Foriest
March 6, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release
CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Friday the signing of left-handed pitcher Nathan Foriest.
Foriest (pronounced Forest) pitched in 10 games with the Kansas City T-Bones last season, all as a reliever. The 28-year old finished with a 5.84 ERA, allowing 12 hits in 12.1 innings with seven strikeouts. Two of Foriest's outings came against the Railroaders, totaling three innings with three strikeouts and only two hits allowed. Foriest was particularly adept against same-side hitters, as lefties recorded only one hit in 11 at-bats against him.
The native of Kingston Springs, Tennessee was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 35th Round of the 2015 MLB Draft after wrapping up his collegiate career at Middle Tennessee State. As a senior with the Blue Raiders, Foriest went 3-1 with a team-high seven saves, a mark good for fifth-most all time in program history. After signing, the left-hander put together an excellent first professional season, compiling a 1.85 ERA split between three different levels in the Padres system. Over 24.1 innings, Foriest struck out 25, walked six, and allowed only 15 hits. The following season, Foriest split his time between Low-A Tri-City and Class-A Fort Wayne, posting a combined 3.67 ERA.
The Padres released Foriest out of Spring Training the following year, and the southpaw did not pitch again professionally until latching on with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League for one appearance in 2018. All told, Foriest owns a 3.75 ERA over 72.0 pro innings, with 77 strikeouts and only 55 hits allowed. His career record stands at 3-3 in 54 games, all but one coming out of the bullpen.
The signing of Foriest gives the Railroaders 19 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which begins May 7.
2020 Signings
INF Alay Lago
C John Nester
C Blake Grant-Parks
RHP Jesus Sanchez
INF Chase Simpson
RHP Alex Boshers
OF Angel Reyes
RHP Angelo Palumbo
LHP Michael Gunn
INF David Gonzalez
RHP Osmer Morales
LHP Rick Teasley
OF Hunter Clanin
RHP Arlett Mavare
INF Colton Pogue
RHP Edward Cruz
RHP Garrett Alexander
RHP Jake Joyce
LHP Nathan Foriest
