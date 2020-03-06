Cleburne Signs Power Lefty Foriest

March 6, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Friday the signing of left-handed pitcher Nathan Foriest.

Foriest (pronounced Forest) pitched in 10 games with the Kansas City T-Bones last season, all as a reliever. The 28-year old finished with a 5.84 ERA, allowing 12 hits in 12.1 innings with seven strikeouts. Two of Foriest's outings came against the Railroaders, totaling three innings with three strikeouts and only two hits allowed. Foriest was particularly adept against same-side hitters, as lefties recorded only one hit in 11 at-bats against him.

The native of Kingston Springs, Tennessee was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 35th Round of the 2015 MLB Draft after wrapping up his collegiate career at Middle Tennessee State. As a senior with the Blue Raiders, Foriest went 3-1 with a team-high seven saves, a mark good for fifth-most all time in program history. After signing, the left-hander put together an excellent first professional season, compiling a 1.85 ERA split between three different levels in the Padres system. Over 24.1 innings, Foriest struck out 25, walked six, and allowed only 15 hits. The following season, Foriest split his time between Low-A Tri-City and Class-A Fort Wayne, posting a combined 3.67 ERA.

The Padres released Foriest out of Spring Training the following year, and the southpaw did not pitch again professionally until latching on with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League for one appearance in 2018. All told, Foriest owns a 3.75 ERA over 72.0 pro innings, with 77 strikeouts and only 55 hits allowed. His career record stands at 3-3 in 54 games, all but one coming out of the bullpen.

The signing of Foriest gives the Railroaders 19 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which begins May 7.

2020 Signings

INF Alay Lago

C John Nester

C Blake Grant-Parks

RHP Jesus Sanchez

INF Chase Simpson

RHP Alex Boshers

OF Angel Reyes

RHP Angelo Palumbo

LHP Michael Gunn

INF David Gonzalez

RHP Osmer Morales

LHP Rick Teasley

OF Hunter Clanin

RHP Arlett Mavare

INF Colton Pogue

RHP Edward Cruz

RHP Garrett Alexander

RHP Jake Joyce

LHP Nathan Foriest

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.