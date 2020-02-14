Cleburne Signs Major League Hurler Morales

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Friday the signing of right-handed pitcher Osmer Morales.

Morales reached the Major Leagues with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, appearing in one game and recording one out. That appearance was the culmination of a nine-year journey through the minor leagues, beginning in 2010 when Morales was signed by the Seattle Mariners as a 17-year old international free agent. He reported to the Mariners Venezuelan Summer League affiliate that year, and ultimately spent four seasons at the level, posting a sparkling 1.69 ERA in 79.2 innings over that span.

After spending the 2014 season in the rookie-level Arizona League, Morales got his first taste of full season experience the following year with Class-A Clinton. The native of Villa de Cura, Venezuela, earned another promotion to High-A Bakersfield in 2016, and navigated the notoriously hitter-friendly California League to the tune of a 3.69 ERA over 102.1 innings. Following the 2016 season, the Angels signed Morales as a minor league free agent, splitting his 2017 campaign between Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Salt Lake. The righty made his big-league debut against the Texas Rangers on August 16, 2018, allowing an infield single before retiring Elvis Andrus to end the inning. Morales was returned to Triple-A the following day, and spent the remainder of the 2018 season in Salt Lake.

Morales has pitched in the Venezuelan Winter League in each of the past six off-seasons, all with the Cardenales de Lara. Morales and Railroaders teammates Jesus Sanchez and Angelo Palumbo helped the Cardenales advance to the Caribbean Series this winter, with Morales compiling a 2.95 ERA in 18.1 innings for Lara. The 27-year old made two scoreless appearances for the Venezuelan club in the Caribbean Series, both times pitching in relief.

For his career, Morales owns a 35-33 record and 3.89 ERA in 236 games, 92 as a starter. Over 680.2 innings, he has allowed 663 hits, striking out 679 while walking only 234 (2.9:1 ratio).

The signing of Morales gives the Railroaders 11 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which begins May 7.

2020 Signings

INF Alay Lago

C John Nester

C Blake Grant-Parks

RHP Jesus Sanchez

INF Chase Simpson

RHP Alex Boshers

OF Angel Reyes

RHP Angelo Palumbo

LHP Michael Gunn

INF David Gonzalez

RHP Osmer Morales

