Clearwater Threshers Recognized in Florida State League Awards

September 25, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers have been recognized as the 2018 John H. Johnson President's Award winner and nominee for the Florida State League. Threshers broadcaster, Kirsten Karbach, has been selected as the league's broadcaster of the year. The honors were announced by FSL President Ken Carson as part of the league's annual awards.

The John H. Johnson President's Award is Minor League Baseball's Highest honor, bestowed on a club from each level, triple-A through rookie, annually at the Winter Meetings. The award honors a "complete" baseball franchise that demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community, league and the baseball industry.

The FSL Broadcaster of the Year is Threshers announcer Kirsten Karbach, who just finished her fifth season in Clearwater. In addition to daily play-by-play duties, she is integral to the team's baseball communications efforts as the media relations assistant. Kirsten has also contributed to the front offices of Minor League Baseball and the Florida State League.

Playoff baseball returned to Clearwater in 2018 as the Threshers won the FSL North Division 2nd half, posting franchise records for wins in a half (45), and a month (22). The team has set the bar in attendance, leading the league 14 of the previous 15 years. Clearwater's attendance mark of 181,686 in 2018 was the third-highest total in club history.

In addition to Phillies' Spring Training and Threshers' summer season, Spectrum Field hosts community events throughout the year. Upcoming this offseason at the ballpark are Hops for Hospice, a beer festival fundraiser, and Boo Bash, the free and family-friendly Trick-or-Treat night.

Opening Night 2019 for the Threshers is Friday, April 5, at Spectrum Field. For more information about season plans, groups, or corporate partnerships, visit or call the BayCare Box Office at 727-467-4457.

