Clearwater Threshers Announce 2020 Promo Calendar, Tickets Available Online

February 5, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers have announced the 2020 promotional calendar for the summer slate of 70 home games at Spectrum Field. Single-game tickets are available online now at ThreshersBaseball.com and from the BayCare Box Office at Spectrum Field, call 727-467-4457. Threshers Opening Night is Thursday, April 9 with a special edition of Taps & Tacos by Tijuana Flats and the Lil' Anglers Kids Club.

A post-game concert on May 1 by rap icon Biz Markie - known for the smash 1989 hit, "Just a Friend" - highlights the Threshers Summer Concert Series by Truly Hard Seltzer. International touring sensation Stormbringer rocks Spectrum Field on April 10. Amazing fireworks displays light up the sky following games on Saturday nights plus April 17, June 12, and the July 2 and 3 Independence Day Celebrations by Budweiser.

Weekly favorites like Sunday Brunch, Dollar Tuesdays and Silver Shark Wednesdays are returning along with the introduction of new features like Mom Mondays, with special programming for the working Mom, and an even more interactive kids club. This season on Thursday nights, our Lil' Anglers will be learning the basics of fishing and conservation from professional angler Misty Wells, whose "Let's Take it Outside" TV show may be found on Fox Sports Sun.

Community events Strike Out Cancer Night on May 16 and Pitch for Pink on June 12 return for another season of fundraising and awareness. Pride Night is back on June 5 with a concert by The Black Honkeys. Our neighbors in uniform will be recognized at appreciation nights with Military & Veterans on June 6 and First Responders on June 27.

The Threshers alternate identity, The Beach Dogs, take the field for one Friday night each month. Be sure to get your Beach Dogs Cap by Crime Stoppers of Pinellas on April 17, and Beach Dogs Beach Towel by Spectrum on June 26. Don't miss other giveaways including a Coors Light Pint Glass on April 10, a Captain America Bobblehead on Marvel Super Hero Night on August 7, and a Kid's Backpack on Back to School Night on August 14.

The last home game of the 2020 regular season is on Friday, September 4, with the Largest & Last Fireworks show of the year. Threshers single-game tickets are now available online, over the phone and at the box office. Season and group packages are also available.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from February 5, 2020

Clearwater Threshers Announce 2020 Promo Calendar, Tickets Available Online - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.