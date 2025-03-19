Clean Sheet Kings: MLS's Top Goalkeepers

Step into the net - where the battle for survival is as intense as it gets.

Join Maarten Paes, Patrick Schulte, Matt Freese, and Kristijan Kahlina as they share what it takes to protect the goal, keep composure under pressure, and lead from the back. With unmatched focus, reaction time, and leadership, these goalkeepers are the unsung heroes of Major League Soccer, keeping their teams in the fight until the very last whistle.

