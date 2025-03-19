Clean Sheet Kings: MLS's Top Goalkeepers
March 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Step into the net - where the battle for survival is as intense as it gets.
Join Maarten Paes, Patrick Schulte, Matt Freese, and Kristijan Kahlina as they share what it takes to protect the goal, keep composure under pressure, and lead from the back. With unmatched focus, reaction time, and leadership, these goalkeepers are the unsung heroes of Major League Soccer, keeping their teams in the fight until the very last whistle.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals #goalkeepersaves
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2025
- FC Dallas Partners with Moss Construction on Toyota Stadium Renovation - FC Dallas
- Audi Field to Host USA Men and Women's Rugby in Doubleheader on July 19 - D.C. United
- Ousman Jabang Transferred to New Mexico United - Club de Foot Montreal
- New Canadian Shield Tournament Brings World-Class International Soccer to BMO Field this Summer as Toronto Prepares to Host the World in 2026 - Toronto FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.