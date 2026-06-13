Clay Holstad Steals and Scores!!!
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Clay Holstad, JJ Williams and Leo Afonso all found the net as Rhode Island FC took a 3-0 victory against Westchester SC in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup before a sellout crowd at Centreville Bank Stadium to keep RIFC in contention to advance going to its final game of the group stage.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026
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